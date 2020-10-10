Maine game wardens recovered the body of a 64-year-old Massachusetts man along the shore of a remote lake in Oxford County on Saturday after a campground owner noticed the man’s dog appeared to have been alone in a cabin for several days.

James P. Fulginiti of Falmouth, Mass., went missing after he apparently walked along the shore of Little Beaver Pond in Magalloway Plantation to retrieve his boat, which had broken free and drifted into the cove across from the camp. He had not been seen for several days, according to a press release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

A local campground owner drove a boat to Fulginiti’s boat-access camp, and found Fulginiti’s dog alone in the camp and his boat in a nearby cove. The campground owner called the Maine Warden Service at approximately 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Four game wardens searched along the shore, and Warden Kris MacCabe and K9 Morgan located Fulginiti’s body at approximately 2:30 p.m., a little more than 200 yards from his camp. It appears the boat had broken free and drifted into the cove across from the camp, and that Fulginiti had walked along the shore to retrieve it, the press release said.

Fulginiti’s body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta to determine a cause of death. No other information was released.

