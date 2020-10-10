COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Isaiah Spiller rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 21 Texas A&M beat fourth-ranked Florida 41-38 on Seth Small’s 26-yard field goal as time expired Saturday.

Spiller helped get the Aggies get into position for Small’s kick, giving Jimbo Fisher his first win over a top-five team since taking over as Texas A&M coach.

Kellen Mond threw a 51-yard pass to Caleb Chapman for a tying TD with about 4½ minutes to go.

The Gators were driving when Buddy Johnson forced a fumble by Malik Davis, and it was recovered by DeMarvin Leal to set up the game-ending field goal.

Mond passed for 338 yards and three touchdowns to help the Aggies (2-1, 2-1 SEC) down the previously undefeated Gators (2-1, 2-1)

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask had 312 yards passing and four TDs, but the Gators were done in by the late mistake and another poor performance by their defense.

MISSOURI 45, (17) LSU 41: Connor Bazelak threw for 406 yards and four touchdowns, and Missouri’s maligned defense stopped LSU four times at the 1-yard line in the final minute, allowing the Tigers (1-2) to escape with a victory in a game moved from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Columbia, Missouri, because of Hurricane Delta.

Larry Rountree added 119 yards rushing and Tyler Badie scored touchdowns on the ground and through the air for Missouri, which gave new coach Eli Drinkwitz his first win.

LSU (1-2) had taken a 41-38 lead when Cade York hit a 51-yard field goal on the final play of the third quarter. But when York tried to extend the lead midway through the fourth, his 45-yarder was blocked, and Missouri needed just four plays – the big one a 69-yard pass to Chance Luper – before Bazelak hit Nico Hea for the go-ahead touchdown with 5:18 to go.

(8) NORTH CAROLINA 56, (19) VIRGINIA TECH 45: Michael Carter ran for a career-high 214 yards and two touchdowns – including a 62-yarder midway through the fourth quarter – to help the Tar Heels (3-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast) beat the Hokies (2-1, 2-1) in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Javonte Williams also ran for a career-best 169 yards and two scores, with both backs finding gaping lanes and weaving through defenders to keep the chains moving on the way to 399 yards on the ground.

