LAS VEGAS — Patrick Cantlay picked up enough birdies on the back nine to catch up to Martin Laird, and they each shot a 6-under 65 Saturday to share the lead going into the final round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

It was another day of low scoring for just about everyone except U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau. He had a pair of double bogeys through six holes and went from one shot behind to barely inside the top 40. He rallied for an even-par 71, but that left him seven shots behind with 30 players ahead of him.

Laird, a 37-year-old Scot, won this event in 2009 for the first of his three PGA Tour victories. He also lost in a playoff the following year, won by Jonathan Byrd with a hole-in-one.

Cantlay’s success is more pronounced and more recent. He also won his first PGA Tour title at this event in 2017, and followed with runner-up finishes to DeChambeau and Kevin Na the last two years.

Cantlay and Laird were at 20-under 193. They were two shots ahead of Matthew Wolff, Wyndham Clark (65), Brian Harman (67) and Austin Cool (67).

Wolff, who made the cut with one shot to spare, had three eagles in a five-hole stretch and had chance to break 60 before he settled for pars on his final two holes for a 61.

LPGA: Sei Young Kim had another excellent round at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, shooting a 3-under 67 to hold the lead after three rounds in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

Kim was at 7-under 203, two strokes ahead of Brooke Henderson and Anna Nordqvist as she tries for her first major championship. A 10-time LPGA Tour winner, Kim was runner-up at the 2015 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and tied for second at the Evian Championship in 2018.

The last four winners of this tournament either led or co-led after 36 holes.

Henderson, the 2016 champion, tied her career-best round at a major championship by shooting a 65.

EUROPEAN TOUR: English golfer Tyrrell Hatton shot a 3-under 69 and will take a three-shot lead over Denmark’s JB Hansen and France’s Victor Perez into the final round of the BMW PGA Championship in Virginia Water, England.

British Open champion Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Reed and David Horsey were another stroke back.

Hatton, who was at 14 under for the tournament, grew up not far from the site of the European Tour’s flagship event.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »