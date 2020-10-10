One of my personal heroes, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, once said, “Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.”
One of my sister legislators in the 129th Maine Legislature, Democrat Anne Carney, epitomizes that essential characteristic in all I have watched her do. Anne identifies a critical community need: the responsible closing of South Portland’s aging tank farms, for instance. She researches the problem and then fights for the best solutions for our area, all the while maintaining an equanimity that encourages others to join her, no matter their political party or geographic location.
Anne worked hard for her constituents and still found time to help in my own crusade to move gender equality forward with a state Equal Rights Amendment.
As our senator in District 29, Anne Carney will listen, analyze and bring others along in her calm, quiet, effective way.
Lois Galgay Reckitt
Democratic state representative
South Portland
