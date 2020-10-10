I am an independent, a veteran teacher, a mom, a grammy and a Christian.
Long ago, when I was a young girl, my best friend’s mother was a Hungarian Jewish woman who survived Auschwitz. I vividly remember the day I broke down in tears, telling her, “I just can’t listen to another awful Auschwitz story.” She firmly replied, “Oh, yes, you can listen! You can never let this kind of hatred for any group of people exist again!”
I have voted for Sen. Susan Collins many times, but this time I am humbly asking you to vote for Democrat Sara Gideon. We all need to support a candidate who in no way supports a president who endorses this kind of hatred. Our future depends on it.
Sandy Nadeau
Kennebunk
