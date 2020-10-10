A few years ago, Republican Sen. Susan Collins supported a tax cut that lowered taxes for nearly every Maine taxpayer by 12 percent, which is why I don’t understand why Democrat Sara Gideon has chosen to attack Collins for this vote.

Does Gideon actually think that Mainers feel the federal government is more deserving of our hard-earned money than we are? I doubt it. Perhaps that’s why Gideon has regularly twisted the truth about what this tax cut has actually done for Mainers.

In reality, the tax cut brought home jobs and capital from overseas to support our economy and lessen our dependence on foreign countries.

Sara Gideon promises to reverse these tax cuts, which would raise your taxes by 12 percent.

Nancy Thompson

Cape Elizabeth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: