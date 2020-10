CONNECTICUT – A small family gathering was held in Connecticut on Sept. 30, 2020. At her request, Althea’s ashes are now with her brother, Charles Burchsted (1915-1989). Althea grew up in Quincy, Mass., and died in Maine. She leaves behind four children; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; as well as her Burchsted niece and nephews and their families. We miss her.

Guest Book