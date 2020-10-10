HIGH SCHOOLS

Ally Randall converted a pass from Hannah Groves off a penalty stroke with 3.2 seconds remaining to give Freeport (2-1) a 2-1 field hockey win Saturday against Yarmouth.

Yarmouth (2-2) led 1-0 after the first quarter, as Anna Pires scored on a penalty stroke.

Sydney Silva tied it in the second quarter.

• Maddie Foreman and Camden Jones each scored twice and set up another goal to lead Fryeburg Academy to a 5-0 win over Sacopee Valley, in Fryeburg.

Maggie Powers also scored, and Jade Blood and Eliza Thorne were each credited with an assist.

GIRLS’ SOCCER: Kaci O’Grady netted two goals, including the winner in overtime for Greely (1-2) in a 3-2 win over Yarmouth (1-2) in Cumberland.

Elle Jowett put Greely on the board with a first-half goal.

BOYS’ SOCCER:

Gus Ford and Charlie Adams scored and Tanner Daniels stopped eight shots for Falmouth (3-0-1) in a 2-1 win at home against Cape Elizabeth (2-3).

Archie McEvoy scored for Cape Elizabeth.

• David Abdi, Romano Bassa and Mohamedamin Nur scored as Lewiston (3-0) remained undefeated with a 3-0 win against Mt. Ararat (0-2), in Topsham.

• Leavitt (1-1-1) scored four goals in the second half to erase a 3-0 deficit and rally for a 4-3 win at Poland (0-4).

Collin Carrier put Poland ahead early with a pair of goals, assisted by Lucas Kelly and Ben Lasselle. Keenan St. Pierre netted the Knights’ third goal.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Colorado Avalanche acquired rugged winger Brandon Saad in a multiplayer trade with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Colorado sent defensemen Nikita Zadorov and Anton Lindholm to Chicago for Saad and defenseman Dennis Gilbert. The Blackhawks also will retain $1 million of Saad’s $6 million salary for next season.

• Kevin Labanc signed an $18.9 million, four-year deal with the San Jose Sharks.

• The Ottawa Senators acquired winger Austin Watson from the Nashville Predators for a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft.

• The Carolina Hurricanes agreed to a deal with right wing Jesper Fast on a three-year contract with an average annual value of $2 million.

• The New Jersey Devils acquired winger Andreas Johnsson from the Toronto Maple Leafs for forward Joey Anderson.

• The St. Louis Blues signed goalie Jon Gillies of South Portland to a one-year, two-way contract, according to media reports.

Gillies last played in the NHL in the 2017-18 season for the Calgary Flames. He played the last two seasons for Calgary’s American Hockey League affiliate – the Stockton Heat.

SOCCER

NATIONS LEAGUE: Israel midfielder Nir Bitton and three Czech Republic players tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of their Nations League game Sunday in Israel.

The three Czech players were not identified and were in isolation.

• Germany finally won a Nations League game in its seventh attempt, holding on for a 2-1 win at Ukraine.

Germany now has one win and two draws in Group 4, after going 0-2-2 in the last Nations League competition.

• Spain needed a passing blunder by Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer to secure a 1-0 win at home and keep its lead in Group 4, with two wins and a draw.

CYCLING

GIRO D’ITALIA: Overall contender Simon Yates withdrew after testing positive for the coronavirus, his Mitchelton-Scott team announced before Saturday’s eighth stage.

The 28-year-old British rider “developed very mild symptoms” after Friday’s stage, the team said. An immediate rapid test showed a positive result, which was confirmed in a second test.

Yates “was isolated in his single room during the process and is being safely transported by organized ambulance for a period of quarantine where the team can offer its best possible care. His symptoms remain very mild,” the team added.

Yates won the Tirreno-Adriatico warmup race last month. He was in 21st place overall, 3 minutes, 52 seconds behind race leader Joao Almeida.

Almeida held onto the pink jersey after Saturday’s stage, which was won by British rider Alex Dowsett.

Dowsett attacked from a six-man breakaway group 11 miles from the end of a 124-mile route from Giovinazzo to Vieste.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »