GORHAM – Gertrude Goulding Lowell, 88, passed away on Oct. 8, 2020 at Gorham House where she had resided for the past year. She was the daughter of the late Robert E. and Honorah (Wholey) Goulding.

Trudy was born in Portsmouth, N.H. on Dec. 28, 1931. She was a graduate of Sanford High School, class of 1949. She married Philip H. Lowell Sr. on August 22, 1953. They were married 58 years until Phil’s passing in 2011.

Trudy was a homemaker most of her life- and having five children within nine years – it was a busy household most of the time! When she wasn’t cooking, cleaning or doing laundry, she could be found knitting up a storm! “If she was sitting, she was knitting!” Over the years she made and donated many baby blankets and preemie hats to Maine Medical Center. If you were a friend or relative of Trudys’, then you were a receiver of holiday ornaments, snowmen, and mittens that she knitted. It was not unusual to find her knitting on the beach in July- “just to get a head start”.

Trudy would tell you however, that she got the most enjoyment from her five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Thanksgiving and Christmas at Nana and Grandpa’s house was a tradition for many years that the grands will always remember.

In addition to her parents and husband, Trudy was predeceased by her daughter, Katherine Lowell; and her sister, Catherine Goulding Straub, whom she had a special bond with and loved and missed greatly. We are sure those two are happily reunited now and talking up a blue streak, which gives us great comfort.

Trudy is survived by her children, Philip H. Lowell Jr., Deborah Ledoux and husband, Robert G Ledoux, Robert Lowell, and Dianne Linehan and husband, Michael Linehan. She also leaves her grandchildren, Matthew Ledoux, his wife Amanda, Meghan Ledoux and her wife, Jennie, and Michael, Sarah and Rachel Linehan. She also leaves great-grandchildren, Quinn and Calvin Ledoux, who liked to visit Great-Nana and ride up and down the hallways at the Gorham House in her wheelchair!!

The family would like to thank the nurses and CNAs at Gorham House for taking care of Trudy during her stay with them, especially during this difficult time of Covid-19.

Funeral services will be private for family, burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook will take place following the funeral service.

Funeral services will be private for family, burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook will take place following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, Trudy’s charities of choice are the

Alzheimers Association,

8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400.

McLean, VA 22102,

or the

American Heart Association,

7272 Greenville Ave,

Dallas, TX 75231.

