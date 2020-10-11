BIDDEFORD – Norman R. Faucher, 86, died on Oct. 4, 2020, at his home in Biddeford. He was born Feb. 11, 1934, he was the son of Eddy and Jeanne (Pelletier) Faucher.

Norm graduated from the former St. Louis High School in 1951 and from St. Michael’s College in Vermont in 1955, with a Business Administration degree. He was an athlete in high school and was selected for the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame in 2003 for the record 467 hits he made during his senior year on the Telegram League and he continues to hold the record of nine triples in one season.

Norm was a communicant of the Good Shepard Parish in Biddeford and charter member of the former St. Joseph’s Credit Union in 1963. He served as the past-president of the St. Joseph’s Parish Council and Biddeford-Saco Rotary Club. He also participated as a board member for the Southern Maine Medical Center for 12 years, he was a corporator for the Biddeford Savings Bank and a lifelong member of the St. Louis Alumni Association.

Norm served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in France. Afterwards, he joined the Bugbee-Brown Co., a wholesale food distributor in Biddeford as a salesman. He rose through the ranks and eventually became its vice president and general manager. He ended his career at the York County Biscuit Co. in 1999 as their specialty buyer.

Norm married the love of his life, Doris Provencher in 1956. She accompanied him to France during his military duties. Doris passed away in July of 2015, after 58 years of marriage.

He is survived by his sister, Rita Huot of Portland; two sons, Marc R. Faucher (Peggy) of Vermont, William P. Faucher (Catherine) of Falmouth, two daughters, Diane R. Beaudoin (Guy) of Biddeford, Susan J. Gagne (Russell) of Old Orchard Beach; five grandchildren, Jeffrey, Kristin, Christopher, Nicholas, Megan; three great-grandchildren, Avie, Lincoln and Kieran; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents; brother, Raymond Faucher; and his beautiful wife.

Mr. Faucher is to be buried alongside Doris at the Saint Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the services for Mr. Faucher will be held in private. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.

Memorial donations can be made in Norman’s name to the St. James School on Graham Street in Biddeford.

