A 29-year-old man died Saturday night in Hollis after his truck struck a tree, police said Sunday.
Garrett Johnson, of Parsonsfield, was driving west on Plains Road around 10:30 p.m. when his 2011 GMC Sierra left the road and hit a tree, Maine State Police said in a news release. Hollis Rescue pronounced Johnson dead at the scene.
Police say they believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. A Maine State Police investigation is ongoing.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Maine postal workers reassemble high-speed sorting machine
-
Nation & World
Police chief accused of domestic assault submits resignation
-
Sports
Braves more confident about playoff rematch with Dodgers
-
Arts & Entertainment
ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus pens support for Day of the Girl Child
-
Nation & World
Democrat’s praise of strict gun law roils Kansas Senate race