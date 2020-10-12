Arrests

No arrests were reported from Oct. 2-8.

Summonses

10/5 at 2:46 a.m. Wayne Byras Jr., 44, and Trevos Daniel Byras, 19, both of Ashley Drive, Scarborough, were issued summonses on Gray Road by Officers Al Twombley and Kurt Fegan on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. At the same time and place, Christopher Randall, 28, of Main Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release.

Fire calls

10/3 at 6:44 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Laurence Way.

10/3 at 7:33 p.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn on Foreside Road.

10/4 at 1:40 p.m. Assist Westbrook.

10/4 at 3:30 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Falmouth Road and Wright Way.

10/4 at 6:09 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Madeleine Point Road.

10/4 at 10:14 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Middle Road and Ledgewood Drive.

10/5 at 5:05 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Falmouth Road.

10/5 at 7:06 p.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn on Ennis Street.

10/6 at 5:56 p.m. Elevator emergency on Congressional Drive.

10/7 at 6:22 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95.

10/8 at 8:20 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Middle Road.

10/8 at 12:36 p.m. Elevator emergency on Fundy Road.

10/8 at 5:58 p.m. Fire call on Fundy Road.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 31 calls from Oct. 2-8.

