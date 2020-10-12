Arrests
No arrests were reported from Oct. 2-8.
Summonses
10/5 at 2:46 a.m. Wayne Byras Jr., 44, and Trevos Daniel Byras, 19, both of Ashley Drive, Scarborough, were issued summonses on Gray Road by Officers Al Twombley and Kurt Fegan on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. At the same time and place, Christopher Randall, 28, of Main Street, Westbrook, was issued a summons on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release.
Fire calls
10/3 at 6:44 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Laurence Way.
10/3 at 7:33 p.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn on Foreside Road.
10/4 at 1:40 p.m. Assist Westbrook.
10/4 at 3:30 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Falmouth Road and Wright Way.
10/4 at 6:09 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Madeleine Point Road.
10/4 at 10:14 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Middle Road and Ledgewood Drive.
10/5 at 5:05 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Falmouth Road.
10/5 at 7:06 p.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn on Ennis Street.
10/6 at 5:56 p.m. Elevator emergency on Congressional Drive.
10/7 at 6:22 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95.
10/8 at 8:20 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Middle Road.
10/8 at 12:36 p.m. Elevator emergency on Fundy Road.
10/8 at 5:58 p.m. Fire call on Fundy Road.
EMS
Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 31 calls from Oct. 2-8.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
NHL notebook: Pietrangelo signs with Golden Knights
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Falcons name Raheem Morris interim coach after firing Quinn
-
Varsity Maine
Field hockey: Freeport not focused on what could have been
-
Nation & World
Trump’s rallies are ‘asking for trouble’ during pandemic, Fauci says
-
Varsity Maine
Monday’s high school roundup: Martell scores twice as Portland shuts out Deering in girls’ soccer