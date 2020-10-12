Arrests

10/6 at 1:03 p.m. Jonathan Pollock, 35, of U.S. Route 1, was arrested on Main Street by Sgt. Paul Powers on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10/10 at 8:56 p.m. Horace Leon Ivey, 38, of Mint Hill, North Carolina, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Jason O’Toole on charges of operating under the influence, operating without a license and violating condition of release.

10/11 at 1:15 a.m. DJ VM Fitzherbert, 24, of Miles Way, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Malcolm Marshall on charges of operating under the influence, operating while license suspended or revoked and attaching false plates.

Summonses

10/5 at 8:35 a.m. Chynna Chase, 23, of Union Street, Brunswick, was issued a summons at Durham and Beech Hill roads by Officer Sophia Swiatek on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

10/7 at 7:06 a.m. Stephen Roy, 53, of Summer Street, Brunswick, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Justin Dolci on a charge of operating without a license.

10/7 at 2:49 p.m. Samantha Dee Schrader, 25, of Middlesex Road, Topsham, was issued a summons on Elm Street by Officer Brian Funke on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

10/9 at 10:01 a.m. Department operations on Lower Main Street.

10/11 at 1:15 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 32 calls from Oct. 5-11.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: