Arrests

Chelsie L. Bixby, 30, of Parsonsfield, on Aug. 7 on charges of operating without license and domestic violence assault, in Gorham.

Kyla M. Dibiase, 29, of Oak Circle, on Aug. 11 on charges of domestic violence assault and assault, on Oak Circle.

Belinda J. St. Pierre, 42, of Van Vliet Drive, on Aug. 12 on charges of disorderly conduct and domestic violence assault, on Van Vliet Drive.

Icesis M. Stanwood-Carpenter, 23, of Hollis, on Aug. 23 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking, on Main Street.

Victoria K. Tranchemontagne, 26, of Biddeford, on Aug. 24 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, probation hold-officer, violating

condition of release and misuse of credit information, on Main Street.

