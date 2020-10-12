Screening tests like mammograms look for cancer in people who don’t have symptoms. Mammograms are the best screening test for finding breast cancer early, so it’s important that women are screened regularly. If you had an appointment for screening that was postponed or canceled during the pandemic, call your doctor to reschedule.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women after skin cancer. Nearly 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some time during their lives. Finding breast cancer early is key to successful treatment. Talk to your doctor about when you should start having regular mammograms. Your care plan depends on your age, risk factors and personal preferences.

At MaineHealth, we offer comprehensive breast cancer services that include early detection, diagnostic imaging and personalized treatment. These breast care services can be found throughout Maine. Go to mainehealth.org to find a primary care provider if you don’t have one.

Talk to your primary care provider, who will help you decide when breast cancer screening is right for you. Your provider can discuss balancing the risks and benefits of being screened, taking into account your personal and family history, other risk factors, and the timing of your last screening. All women should understand what to expect when getting a mammogram for breast cancer screening – what the test can and cannot do.

Watch our informational videos at mainehealth.org/breastscreening with Dr. Paige Teller, Maine Medical Center Breast Care Center.

Personal Touches For Safe Screenings

At MaineHealth, we work every day to support women so they can make the best decision for themselves, because every patient is unique. MaineHealth remains committed to providing safe, exceptional care – close to home. We know that the coronavirus pandemic has been stressful for patients and families. Staff at the Breast Care Center in Scarborough shared these extra steps they perform daily to keep patients’ screenings safe.

“Before every appointment, we will call the patient to screen for coronavirus,” said Andrea Doria, Mammography Coordinator. “This means we will ask about symptoms or if she has been tested for coronavirus. We also ask about recent travel and give information about what to expect when she gets to the office, such as where to enter and how to check in.“

The staff may look different, but the personalized care remains the same. Our staff are wearing masks, protective eyewear and gloves.

Our offices will look different too. We’ve removed chairs in waiting room to space out seats. This means you won’t be sitting directly next to anyone while you wait. Also, unless a patient needs special assistance, guests are not allowed. This helps us decrease the number of people in our offices and waiting rooms.

There is also cleaning and disinfecting of exam rooms before and after each patient. Similar to the screening questions you will be asked before every appointment, all staff are screened before work every day. Keeping you safe is our top priority.

