Question E on Portland’s city ballot would eliminate all non-owner-occupied short-term rental units.
We are Airbnb hosts but we are also Mainers, advocates for our local economy and supporters of affordable housing.
We are not real estate moguls. We own one small apartment building, which we used our life savings and 401(k) to purchase. The extra income enabled us to afford a place in Portland and to provide affordable housing to two nurses who live in our building. It now gives us a small security net while I am out of work caring for our baby during the pandemic.
We love hosting guests and supporting our local economy by showing them all the fantastic small businesses that make our city so exceptional. Banning Airbnb for people like us does not solve any affordable-housing problem. Many hosts like us already provide affordable housing, and if Airbnb disappears, so will our ability to do so, as will the innumerable benefits to our local economy.
Frances Kavanagh
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Oct. 12
-
Opinion
Maine Voices: Health care as a human right is on the ballot Nov. 3
-
Times Record Opinion
Guest column: An economic case for Joe Biden
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Debate debacle was an image of the Trump era
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Democrats’ stand on vaccine opt-outs unacceptable
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.