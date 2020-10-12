If you are like me, then your children are the most important thing in the world. And it’s because I’m a mother that I will be voting a straight Republican ticket.
Why? The Democrats have shown that they have no shame when it comes to removing parental rights. For example, in Maine, our Democratic legislators voted to eliminate non-medical exemptions for required vaccines, LD 798. Republicans voted against this bill.
Arrogant liberal Democrats think they know better than me what is best for my children. How’s that for women’s progress? They merely pay lip service to women’s rights as they push similar legislation across the country.
And Biden, if elected, has vowed to support equally harsh mandates, going so far as promising executive orders removing one’s right to make personal medical decisions.
My children and my freedom are everything. So yes, I will be voting Republican.
Donna Dodge
Denmark
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Oct. 12
-
Opinion
Maine Voices: Health care as a human right is on the ballot Nov. 3
-
Times Record Opinion
Guest column: An economic case for Joe Biden
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Debate debacle was an image of the Trump era
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Democrats’ stand on vaccine opt-outs unacceptable
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.