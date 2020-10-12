If you are like me, then your children are the most important thing in the world. And it’s because I’m a mother that I will be voting a straight Republican ticket.

Why? The Democrats have shown that they have no shame when it comes to removing parental rights. For example, in Maine, our Democratic legislators voted to eliminate non-medical exemptions for required vaccines, LD 798. Republicans voted against this bill.

Arrogant liberal Democrats think they know better than me what is best for my children. How’s that for women’s progress? They merely pay lip service to women’s rights as they push similar legislation across the country.

And Biden, if elected, has vowed to support equally harsh mandates, going so far as promising executive orders removing one’s right to make personal medical decisions.

My children and my freedom are everything. So yes, I will be voting Republican.

Donna Dodge

Denmark

