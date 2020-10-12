Travis James Humphrey

7:30 p.m. Friday. Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St., $10. camdenoperahouse.com

Camden’s the place to be for a night of blues and honky-tonk from Houlton singer-songwriter Travis James Humphrey. Humphrey has opened for the likes of B.B. King, Bill Chinnock and Ricky Skaggs and has four albums of material to draw from including “The Roadhouse Gospel Hour.” You’ll hear a blend of originals and covers that may include Humphrey’s take on the traditional folk song “Man of Constant Sorrow.” Can’t make it in person? Head to the Camden Opera House Facebook page where it will be livestreamed. Donations to the venue’s Community Arts Fund are appreciated.

Muddy Ruckus

7 p.m. Saturday. Maine Craft Distilling, 123 Washington Ave., Portland, free. On Facebook.

Muddy Ruckus is the Maine-based Americana duo of guitarist/singer Ryan Flaherty and drummer/singer Erika Stahl. Here’s a chance to catch them at an outdoor show before Old Man Winter starts making his presence known. Bundle up and dig some tunes while you enjoy one of several of the distillery’s cocktails and some tasty bites from its food menu. You can support the band by hitting their merch table where they’ll have CDs, T-shirts and other swag available. Muddy Ruckus has released three full-length albums and several singles since 2014.

Henley

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $20. boothbayoperahouse.com

Georgia-born Sayre and Shea Henley are the Nashville-based brother/sister duo Henley, and they’ll be slinging country tunes on Saturday night. They made their first splash in 2012 with the song “As Young As We Are,” which made it all the way to No. 1 on the CMT 12-pack Country Countdown. Several tunes have followed, including the moody love song “Alone Tonight” released earlier this year. Get ready for a good time at this limited-capacity show.

