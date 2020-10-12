Stephen Longfellow II (1728-1790) added diary entries throughout the year 1775 to his copy of Bickerstaff’s “Boston Almanack.” In October, Longfellow added six entries. Most entries were rather mundane, listing corn quantities and the activities of a person named Nathan or Nathaniel. On Oct. 10, however, the entry reads “Falmouth burnt by the Kings Troops.” A very subtle entry for the burning of Falmouth by Capt. Henry Mowat for an act that devastated the town, including the destruction of Longfellow’s own home. While Longfellow himself resided in Gorham at the time, family members lived in his house destroyed at Falmouth.

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights and artifacts from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

