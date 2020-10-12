Kate Martell scored two goals as the Portland girls’ soccer team cruised to a 4-0 win over Deering on Monday.

Elizabeth Littell opened the scoring for Portland (4-0) in the seventh minute. Toni Stevenson also scored for the Bulldogs, with an assist from Eliza Stein. Caroline Lerch made three saves in goal.

Goalkeeper Grayson Soldati made 16 saves for Deering (0-3-1).

CAPE ELIZABETH 2, SOUTH PORTLAND 1: Maggie Cochran scored the winning goal as the Capers (3-0) beat the Red Riots (2-2) in South Portland.

Juliet Moore put Cape on the board with a goal at the 19-minute mark. Bella Schifano tied it for South Portland.

GORHAM 1, SCARBOROUGH 0: Leah Woodbury scored in the first half and the Rams (2-1-1) shut out the visiting Red Storm (0-1-1).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »