Arrests

10/5 at 3:06 a.m. James Coulimore, 70, of Portland, on Riverside Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

10/5 at 12:11 p.m. Derek Denike, 33, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass.

10/5 at 12:19 p.m. Judith Abdalla, 27, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

10/5 at 3:02 p.m. John E. Leighton, 48, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/5 at 5:06 p.m. Adrian Williams, 37, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of operating after suspension.

10/5 at 9:09 p.m. Christine McLellan, 35, of Freeport, on Mechanic Street on two warrants.

10/6 at 12:25 p.m. Zakaria Ibrahim, 20, of Portland, at Riverton Park on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, operating after suspension, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violation of conditional release,

10/6 at 12:28 p.m. Sarah A. Crosby, 34, of Mason, New Hampshire, on Portland Street two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/6 at 4:23 p.m. Jamilsahah Sayed, 30, of Portland, at Munjoy South on a charge of assault.

10/6 at 7:17 p.m. Angelalee Webster, 30, of Waterville, on Commercial Street on charges of criminal trespass and obstructing public ways.

10/6 at 11:26 p.m. Angelalee Webster, 30, of Waterville, on Commercial Street on charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

10/7 at 12:34 p.m. Derek Denike, 33, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass.

10/7 at 4:40 p.m. Carrie S. Connelly, 36, of Gray, on Brighton Avenue on a charge of violation on conditional release.

10/7 at 4:45 p.m. Desire Simon Ndizeye. 34, of Portland, on Congress Street on charges of receiving stolen property and violation of conditional release.

10/7 ay 6:45 p.m. Sherry Peterson, 53, of Portland, on Oxford Street on a warrant.

10/8 at midnight. Shane Boilard, 44, of Portland, on St. John Street on a charge of criminal threatening.

10/8 at 3:03 a.m. Spencer Benjamin Brassard, 51, of Bowdoinham, on Forest Avenue on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/8 at 5:40 p.m. Erica Smith, 41, of Portland, on Congress Street on a warrant violation of probation.

10/8 at 5:41 p.m. Justin Renna, 29, address unlisted, on Spring Street on charges of aggravated furnishing/trafficking scheduled drugs, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

10/8 at 6:55 p.m. Delia Seavey, 37. of Gorham, on Cumberland Avenue on three warrant violation of bail/condition or release.

10/9 at 12:15 a.m. Richard Sneddon, 52, address unlisted, on Commercial Street on a charge of public drinking and five counts of violation of conditional release.

10/9 at 12:34 a.m. Jillian M. Wilding, 35, of Coyle Street on a charge of assault.

10/9 at 1:29 a.m. Tyshiem Brown, 37, address unknown, on Commercial Street on a charge of assault and violation of conditional release.

10/9 at 4:09 a.m. Colby T. Carr, 31, address unknown, on Congress Street on charges of assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and five counts of violation of conditional release.

10/9 at 12:08 p.m. Jemel S. Wadley, 43, of Portland, on Brighton Avenue on charges of operating under the influence and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/9 at 6:08 p.m. Quantia Moran, 23, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a warrant.

10/9 at 7:34 p.m. Catherine A. Thompson, 29, of Kennebunk, on Fore River Parkway on a charge of operating with suspended registration.

10/9 at 8:15 p.m. Ryan Walsh, 21, of Portland, on Fellows Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

10/9 at 11:06 p.m. Adam Callen, 34, of South Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass.

10/10 at 12:23 a.m. Brianna Meserve, 24, address unlisted, on High Street on a warrant.

10/10 at 3:26 a.m. Abdi Abdirahman, 26, of South Portland, on Commercial Street on a charge of operating under the influence and two counts of violation of conditional release.

10/10 at 6:43 p.m. Samantha Grace Smith, 34, of Portland, on Avon Street on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

10/10 at 11:49 p.m. Courtney M. O’Toole, 35, of Brunswick, on Interstate 295 South on charges of driving to endanger and exceeding posted speed limit by 30 mph or more.

10/11 at 1:02 a.m. Rita Lobozzo, 31, of New Gloucester, on Riverside Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/11 at 1:40 a.m. Brendan Durant, 28, of Windham, on Fore Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

10/11 at 2:29 a.m. Michael Lefavor, 29, of Topsham, on Marginal Way on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and three counts of violation of conditional release.

