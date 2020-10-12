NEW ORLEANS — Wil Lutz kicked a 36-yard field goal with 5:08 left in overtime and New Orleans’ defense stopped Chargers receiver Mike Williams just short on fourth down to preserve a 30-27 victory over seemingly star-crossed Los Angeles on Monday night.
Chargers kicker Michael Badgley, who missed his first career point-after kick wide right in the first quarter, had a chance to redeem himself when he lined up for a potential game-winner from 50 yards in the final seconds of regulation. But his kick bounced off the right upright.
Drew Brees rushed for a 1-yard touchdown and hit tight end Jared Cook for a 41-yard score.
Justin Herbert’s fourth touchdown pass of the game, a 64-yarder to Michael Williams, briefly put Los Angeles back in front before the Saints (3-2) tied it on Taysom Hill’s 9-yard run with 52 seconds left in regulation.
The Chargers (1-4) fell to their fourth straight loss by a touchdown or less, and the second in overtime. They also blew a 17-point lead for a second straight game.
