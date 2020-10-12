WOOLWICH — Police say a Wiscasset man was charged with operating under the influence after allegedly crashing his car in Woolwich and fleeing into nearby woods Saturday afternoon.

The crash was reported to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office at 4:36 p.m. near 398 Montsweag Road, according to Chief Deputy Brett Strout. Strout said 20-year-old Taylor Delano was allegedly swerving on the road before crashing, according to a witness.

Strout said when Cpl. Aaron Skolfield arrived at the crash, Skolfield was told that Delano ran across a field. Skolfield went into the woods where he found Delano hiding, Strout said. Delano was taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick with injuries that Strout said weren’t considered life-threatening.

Strout said Delano was issued a summons charging him with operating under the influence, operating after suspension, illegal attachment of registration plates, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and violation of conditions of release.

Delano is scheduled to appear in West Bath District Court on Dec. 15.

