Arrests
10/1 at 6:21 p.m. Philip Booker Jr., 59, of Bumpy Hill Road, was arrested on Western Avenue by Cpl. Mark Steele on charges of operating under the influence, operating after suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10/5 at 3:45 p.m. Brett Stillwell, 26, of Weeks Street, Richmond, was arrested on Cottage Street by Officer Ryan Kaake on a warrant.
10/9 at 5:04 p.m. Jazmine Hummel, 24, of Chestnut Street, was arrested on U.S. Route 1, Woolwich, by Officer Michael Jones on a charge of unauthorized use of property.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were reported from Oct. 5-11.
Fire calls
10/5 at 11:57 a.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.
10/5 at 12:33 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Old Brunswick Road and Ridge Road.
10/6 at 7:03 p.m. Public assist at Dikes Landing.
10/7 at 11:57 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at State Road and Richardson Street.
10/8 at 3:33 p.m. Leaf fire on Chandler Drive.
10/8 at 5:07 p.m. Mulch fire on Richardson Street.
10/8 at 7:25 p.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.
10/9 at 10:29 p.m. Fire alarm on Congress Avenue.
10/10 at 1 p.m. Odor investigation on Commercial Street.
10/10 at 5:16 p.m. Rescue assist on Whiskeag Road.
EMS
Bath emergency medical services responded to 29 calls from Oct. 5-11.
