Arrests

10/5 at 9:23 p.m. Jeffrey Chartier II, 37, of Shea Street, was arrested on Shea Street by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10/5 at 9:34 p.m. Kevin Michaud, 38, of Perryman Drive, was arrested on Perryman Drive by Officer Justin Kittredge on a charge of criminal threatening domestic violence.

10/6 at 12:36 a.m. Jeffrey Chartier II, 37, of Shea Street, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10/7 at 10:55 p.m. Nathan Harley, 23, of Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, was arrested at Bath Road and Pine Street by Officer Andrew Fitzpatrick on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

10/9 at 7:03 p.m. Tucker Scott, 25, of Cushing Street, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Sgt. Edward Yurek on a warrant.

10/9 at 11:50 p.m. Bronia Lynn Fraser, 35, of Windsor, was arrested on Station Avenue by Det. Jerod Verrill on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, attaching false plates and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs.

10/11 at 10:29 a.m. Geoffrey Bohannan, 37, of Elm Street, Gardiner, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Gregory McCarthy on charges of operating under the influence and violating condition of release.

10/11 at 9:17 p.m. Michael Blasingame, 35, of Nancy Drive, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Joshua Bernier on a warrant and on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, violating condition of release, operating under the influence and probation hold.

10/11 at 11:56 p.m. Steven Poore, 51, listed as a transient, was arrested on Station Avenue by Officer James Fisher on a warrant.

Summonses

10/7 at 7:06 a.m. Stephen Roy, 53, of Summer Street, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Justin Dolci on a charge of operating without a license.

10/8 at 6:52 p.m. Stephanie Gray, 54, of Primrose Lane, was issued a summons on Baybridge Road by Sgt. Edward Yurek on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

Fire calls

10/5 at 12:18 p.m. Fuel spill on Columbia Avenue.

10/5 at 10:49 p.m. Alarm call on Maine Street.

10/6 at 12:35 p.m. Outdoor fire on Church Road.

10/6 at 1:16 p.m. Department operations on Water Street.

10/8 at 9:49 a.m. Department operations on Pleasant Street.

11/8 at 11:47 a.m. Department operations on Church Road.

10/9 at 8:40 a.m. Alarm call on Admiral Finch Drive.

10/9 at 1:27 p.m. Alarm call on Mere Point Road.

10/10 at 2:40 p.m. Fuel spill on Arrowhead Drive.

10/11 at 1:44 a.m. Hazard removal on Old Bath Road.

10/11 at 7:42 p.m. Structure fire on Royalsborough Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 63 calls from Oct. 5-11.

