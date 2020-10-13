Arrests
No arrests were reported from Oct. 5-11.
Summonses
10/10 at 8:57 a.m. A 16-year-old boy, of Westbrook, a 17-year-old boy, of North Yarmouth, and Noah Michael Patrie, 18, of Madison Street, Westbrook, were issued summonses on Blanchard Road by Officer Christopher Giles on charges of unlawful possession of alcohol.
Fire calls
10/6 at 8:24 a.m. Dispatched and canceled en route.
10/6 at 2:30 p.m. Assist police or other governmental agency on Pleasant Valley Road.
10/6 at 5:44 p.m. Alarm activation on Foreside Road.
10/7 at 1:06 p.m. Dispatched and canceled en route.
10/9 at 12:41 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gray Road.
10/9 at 5:01 p.m. Defective elevator on U.S. Route 1.
10/10 at 2:49 p.m. Smoke or odor removal on Ravine Drive.
10/10 at 7:02 p.m. Water problem on Greely Road.
10/11 at 9:05 a.m. Public service on Blackstrap Road.
EMS
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 12 calls from Oct. 5-11.
