Arrests

No arrests were reported from Oct. 5-11.

Summonses

10/10 at 8:57 a.m. A 16-year-old boy, of Westbrook, a 17-year-old boy, of North Yarmouth, and Noah Michael Patrie, 18, of Madison Street, Westbrook, were issued summonses on Blanchard Road by Officer Christopher Giles on charges of unlawful possession of alcohol.

Fire calls

10/6 at 8:24 a.m. Dispatched and canceled en route.

10/6 at 2:30 p.m. Assist police or other governmental agency on Pleasant Valley Road.

10/6 at 5:44 p.m. Alarm activation on Foreside Road.

10/7 at 1:06 p.m. Dispatched and canceled en route.

10/9 at 12:41 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gray Road.

10/9 at 5:01 p.m. Defective elevator on U.S. Route 1.

10/10 at 2:49 p.m. Smoke or odor removal on Ravine Drive.

10/10 at 7:02 p.m. Water problem on Greely Road.

10/11 at 9:05 a.m. Public service on Blackstrap Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 12 calls from Oct. 5-11.

