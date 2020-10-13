The short and sweet 2020 fall sports season produced its first champions last weekend, part of a week that saw local athletes turn heads.

Golf

After an abbreviated regular season, local golfers took part at the team and individual state meets Friday and Saturday at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

In the Class A match, Scarborough shot a team score of 336 and wound up second to champion Greely (322). The Red Storm were paced by Peter Malia, who shot an 18-hole score of 7-over 79, which tied him with Portland’s Bennett Berg for second individually. Also scoring for Scarborough were Asa Buteau and Jack Veilleux (who each shot an 84, tied for 13th) and Alden Griffiths (89, tied for 34th).

South Portland didn’t qualify as a team, but Lucas Flaherty (87, tied for 26th) and Wyatt Adams (93, tied for 45th) competed as individuals.

In Class B, Cape Elizabeth didn’t qualify as a team, but Sam Ludington (91, tied for 23rd) took part as an individual.

Boys’ soccer

On the pitch, Scarborough’s boys’ soccer team settled for a 1-1 draw at Gorham last week and was 2-0-1 at press time. Zander Haskell scored the goal against the Rams. The Red Storm played a makeup game at South Portland Wednesday, host Gorham Tuesday of next week, then visit Bonny Eagle next Thursday.

South Portland fell to 1-2 after a 2-0 home loss to Portland last week. After hosting Scarborough Wednesday, the Red Riots play at Cheverus Saturday.

Cape Elizabeth fell to 1-3 after losses last week to visiting Yarmouth (4-0) and host Falmouth (2-1). Archie McEvoy had the goal against the Yachtsmen. The Capers hosted Gorham Wednesday and visit Greely Saturday.

Greater Portland Christian School fell to 1-1 last Wednesday after a 2-1, double-overtime loss to Chop Point.

Girls’ soccer

Cape Elizabeth’s two-time defending Class B state champion girls’ soccer team improved to 3-0 after recent home wins over Falmouth (4-0) and South Portland (2-1, in overtime). Against the Yachtsmen, Caroline Gentile, Maggie Cochran, Juliet Moore and Emily Supple all scored. In the win over the Red Riots, Moore scored early, then Cochran won it in OT. The Capers were at Scarborough Wednesday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story), host Greely Saturday, then welcome Scarborough Tuesday of next week.

South Portland fell to 2-2 after recent losses at Portland (4-1) and Cape Elizabeth (2-1, in overtime). Anne Von Seggern scored on a penalty kick in the loss to the Bulldogs. Bella Schifano had the goal against the Capers. The Red Riots welcome Cheverus Friday.

Scarborough fell to 1-1-1 Monday with a 1-0 loss at Gorham. After hosting Cape Elizabeth Wednesday, the Red Storm visit Cape Elizabeth Tuesday of next week.

Field hockey

Scarborough’s field hockey team improved to 2-1 on the year with a 3-0 victory at Falmouth last Thursday. Stella Grondin scored her first two career goals to lead the way as the Red Storm earned a measure of revenge for last year’s preliminary round playoff loss.

“This was kind of a redemption game for us from last year,” Grondin said. “We’ve worked hard and bonded. We’re playing as a team and trying to win. We’re very grateful to be able to play.”

“We’re getting that varsity experience these girls don’t have,” Scarborough coach Kerry Mariello said. “The tempo and speed and getting all levels cohesive together. Our defense has always been strong. We’ve been relying on them and hopefully building around them. So far, so good. We’re only returning three starters, so it’s just a matter of the girls figuring our their role. It’s about knowing you’ve got a lead and keeping possession and playing composed. That’s what I keep reinforcing.”

The Red Storm played at Cheverus Wednesday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story), host Portland/Deering Friday, play at Greely Monday, then welcome South Portland Thursday of next week.

South Portland took a 1-4 mark into Thursday’s home game versus Portland/Deering. After going to Cape Elizabeth Monday, the Red Riots visit Scarborough Thursday of next week.

Cape Elizabeth was 2-3 at press time after an 8-0 home win over Portland/Deering and a 5-0 setback at Freeport. Grace Gray scored four times in the victory. The Capers are back in action Monday at home versus South Portland.

Cross country

Last week’s cross country action saw Scarborough sweep Windham. The boys were led by Erik LoSacco (who had a time of 17 minutes, 5.40 seconds). The girls were paced by individual runner-up Maggie Amann (22:32.30).

South Portland hosted Gorham. The Red Riots boys were second to the Rams. Jacob Ramos (third, 16:58.80) was the top individual. The girls placed second as well. Rachel Kingsley (eighth, 22:32.20) was the top individual.

Cape Elizabeth’s boys defeated Maine Coast Waldorf and was led by first-place individual Vaughn Lindenau (17:03). The girls came in second and had second-place individual Hadley Mahoney (20:01.00).

