The Portland Board of Education should consider bringing 15- to 18-year-olds back to in-person school. My son is 15, a sophomore at Portland High School and at home alone almost every day, unless he is caring for younger siblings. This is a lot to ask of a child. He needs to attend school.
In 2019 the board considered combining Deering and Portland high schools because of low enrollment. Under this assumption, these schools are already operating at less than full capacity.
There are many reasons 15-year-olds should be able to attend school, but most importantly their social and emotional health is at stake. Three to four hours of daily virtual school is not sufficient to meet the needs of the whole student.
My son and many other Portland Public Schools high schoolers are working at entry-level, front-line positions at grocery stores, restaurants, etc. But they are not ready to be adults yet. Please give them the opportunity to attend school in the hybrid model, like every other student in Cumberland County.
Jean Rank
Portland
