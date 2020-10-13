“As Maine goes, so goes the nation!” This year our country’s focus is Maine’s U.S. Senate race. The contrast between to the two major-party candidates couldn’t be clearer.

As a Mainer, I value independent thinking, hard work and integrity – traditional Maine values rooted in our history. Republican Sen. Susan Collins stated, “I have long believed that Congress produces the best legislation when it incorporates the ideas of both Republicans and Democrats. That spirit of bipartisan cooperation is needed now more than ever to confront the unprecedented crisis facing our nation.”

Sen. Collins is our country’s most bipartisan senator, according to the Lugar Center. Founder and former Sen. Richard Lugar called her “the gold standard for bipartisanship.” Don’t add to the political divide by electing a candidate who only espouses their party’s line. Return Susan Collins to the U.S. Senate.

Step back, re-examine each candidate’s record and help America speak as one people once again.

Joseph J. Bean

Falmouth

