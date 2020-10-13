I’ve always admired how Mainers value results, hard work, independence and bipartisanship. And Republican Sen. Susan Collins has set the gold standard for these values.

We are all in a much stronger position today because of her leadership. This past year, I had the honor of leading the nation’s governors. As COVID struck our shores, we desperately needed federal leaders to forge bipartisan consensus.

Thankfully, Sen. Collins brought her colleagues from both sides of the aisle together in record time to author the Paycheck Protection Program, saving Main Street businesses in Maine, Maryland and across the country.

She recently earned the distinction of being named the most bipartisan member of the Senate for an unprecedented seventh consecutive year. And she’s never missed a roll call vote for any reason.

I urge you to re-elect Susan Collins not just because Maine needs her, but because America needs leaders like her now more than ever.

Larry Hogan

Republican governor of Maryland

Annapolis

