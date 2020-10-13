It’s the site of Post Office Park now, but for many years, the corner of Middle and Exchange streets housed the Portland Post Office, seen here in 1900. The building was built between 1866 and 1871, designed by Alfred B. Mullett. Made of marble, the building was designed to be built in the South, but the government wanted to help Portland rebuild after the 1866 fire so it put the building in Portland. The marble was unsuitable for the northern climate and began to disintegrate. The building was demolished in 1965. The current Post Office, at Forest Avenue and Portland Street, was built in 1933. Collections of Maine Historical Society. Order a copy at VintageMaineImages.com, item #15499

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights and artifacts from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

 

