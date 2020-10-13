ALFRED — An Old Orchard Beach man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for murdering his roommate last year.

Dustin Bentley, 32, did not speak or visibly react during the hearing Tuesday. He pleaded guilty in February to murder for the death of 65-year-old William Popplewell. The two men shared an apartment for less than three months.

Superior Court Justice Wayne Douglas described the killing as “savage, sustained and cruel.”

“The defendant attacked, terrorized, beat and strangled a 65-year-old man of diminished stature,” Douglas said.

The attorneys and Bentley appeared before the judge in person at the York County Superior Court in Alfred, sitting between plexiglass barriers and wearing masks. The family members of Popplewell and Bentley watched the hearing and spoke to the judge on video conference, their faces a row of squares on a screen in the corner of the courtroom.

The prosecutor requested a sentence of 40 years, which was the highest allowed under the plea agreement. The victim’s family pleaded with the judge to impose that maximum penalty. His siblings and their spouses described “Billy” as gentle, kind and giving. They recounted memories from their childhood, their brother’s love of the ocean and the way he devoted himself to his wife when she lost her vision.

Brandi States, his niece, tearfully described her uncle as a giving person.

“He knowingly took advantage of his giving ways. … Dustin lived with him for free, ate for free and was only asked to drive Uncle Billy to places he needed to go,” she said. “What my family is asking for is the maximum sentence and nothing less.”

The defense attorney requested a sentence of 28 years. Bentley did not make any statement to the court, but his mother briefly spoke to ask the judge for leniency. She described how she felt when her son called her and told her he killed his roommate.

“My son, I’ve never known him to have a mean bone in his body ever,” Diane Bentley said. “The night he called, I was in so much disbelief. I’m still in shock.”

State police have said Bentley and Popplewell met at a Portland homeless shelter two years before the older man’s death. Investigators initially revealed little else about the case, but the prosecutor shared new details at the plea hearing earlier this year.

Assistant Attorney General Meg Elam said Bentley moved into Popplewell’s apartment at the Ocean Condos building in December 2018. On March 18, 2019, an Old Orchard Beach police officer went to the apartment to deliver copies of summonses to Bentley for unrelated traffic offenses. Elam said Bentley took a long time to come to the door, and the officer heard the sound of glass breaking while he waited. Bentley was dripping sweat when he opened the door and claimed he had been cleaning.

Police returned to the apartment less than three hours later because a woman reported to dispatch that Bentley called her and told her he stabbed his roommate. The officers found a car near the apartment door with the trunk open and lined with a shower curtain. They found Bentley inside the apartment hallway near Popplewell’s body, which was wrapped in plastic trash bags.

Elam said Bentley gave conflicting statements about the fatal altercation. He told police that Popplewell attacked him with a knife, but acknowledged that the other man was in poor health and used a walker. He also said his roommate must have fallen on the knife during their fight, and that he did not call 911 himself because there was no cellphone service in the apartment.

An autopsy determined Popplewell died from blunt force trauma, multiple sharp force injuries and ligature strangulation.

This story will be updated.

