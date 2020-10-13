Arrests

10/9 at 9:01 p.m. Christopher Geer, 37, of Carolyn Street, was arrested on Topsham Fair Mall Road by Officer Courtney Everett on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license in violation of conditions/restrictions.

10/11 at 2:31 p.m. Douglas Stokely, 30, of Pleasant Street, was arrested on Summer Street by Officer Lucas Shirland on charges of operating under the influence, driving to endanger and operating with a suspended registration.

Summonses

10/6 at 6:59 a.m. Billi Lamb, 27, of Spikehorn Road, Turner, was issued a summons on Lewiston Road by Officer Nicholas George on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

10/6 at 3:30 p.m. Alia Atkinson, 40, of Main Street, Bowdoin, was issued a summons on Topsham Fair Mall Road by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

10/9 at 6:11 a.m. Luis Dubon, 23, of Anderson Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Courtney Everett on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

10/10 at 6:10 p.m. Joshua Bergeron, 22, of Cross Point Road, Edgecomb, was issued a summons on Hamilton Court by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

10/11 at 6:57 p.m. Gary Stevens, 26, of Lincoln Street, was issued a summons on Elm Street by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Fire calls

10/5 at 2:02 p.m. Fire alarm on Kent Circle.

10/5 at 6:35 p.m. Structure fire on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

10/6 at 6:27 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Bypass Drive.

10/6 at 6:47 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Bypass Drive.

10/7 at 3:55 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Bowdoin Mill Island.

10/8 at 12:07 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Main Street.

10/9 at 5:41 a.m. Odor investigation on Meadow Road.

10/9 at 3:13 p.m. Gas leak/odor investigation on Pleasant Street.

10/9 at 9:13 p.m. Odor investigation on Pleasant Street.

10/9 at 10:43 p.m. Alarm investigation on Pleasant Street.

10/11 at 2:31 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Summer Street.

10/11 at 2:56 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Elm Street.

10/11 at 3:48 p.m. Smoke investigation on Augusta Road.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 29 calls from Oct. 5-11.

