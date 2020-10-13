PORTLAND — With winter around the corner, the Age-Friendly Steering Committee is looking for volunteers to shovel snow for elderly residents. Neighborhood volunteer coordinators are also needed to help match Portland residents aged 65 and older with local volunteer groups and individuals willing to help with snow removal.

Volunteers are not required to shovel on individual’s entire driveway, only the sidewalk and the steps and path from the front door to the sidewalk.

“The idea is to create a path which allows the senior citizen, emergency response personnel, Meals on Wheels delivery people, mail carriers and other visitors to get in and out of the house safely. Once a volunteer receives an assignment, they agree to shovel for that same elderly resident after each snowstorm,” the city said.

For more information or to sign up, contact Linda Weare at the Portland Office of Elder Affairs at 541-6620 or email [email protected].

