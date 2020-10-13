Arrests

Clayton Brown, 50, of Myrtle Street, on Oct. 8 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Bridge Street.

Andrew M. Ettinger, 36, of South Portland, on Oct. 9 on a charge of criminal trespass, on Monroe Avenue.

Kristen M. Case, 37, of Westbrook, on Oct.9 on a charge of domestic assault.

Casey J. Tucker, 29, of Bridgton Road, on Oct. 10 on a charge of violating condition of release, operating while license is suspended or revoked, attaching false plates and two counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Hannaford Drive.

Summonses

Melanie A. Russsell, 46, of Scarborough, on Oct. 5 on a charge of operating without a license if a resident for more than 90 days, on Vocational Drive.

Andrew M. Ettinger, 36, of South Portland, on Oct. 7 on a charge of criminal trespass, on Monroe Avenue.

Gary M. Brooks, 56, of Portland, on Oct. 9 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer with priors, at Market Basket on Rock Row.

Michael Edward Sbardella, 19, of Saco Street, on Oct. 9 on a charge of OUI (alcohol), on Deer Hill Avenue.

