Arrests

No arrests were reported from Oct. 5-11.

Summonses

10/8 at 10:53 a.m. Harding Smith, 51, of Serenity Way, North Yarmouth, was issued a summons on Hillside Street by Lt. Kevin Pedersen on a charge of motor vehicle speeding.

10/8 at 11:44 p.m. A 12-year-old, no address listed, was issued a summons on Portland Street by Officer Graham Hults on a charge of a minor possessing liquor.

Fire calls

10/5 at 8:46 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Forest Falls Drive.

10/6 at 4:35 p.m. Lines down on Main Street.

10/6 at 7:38 p.m. Elevator emergency on U.S. Route 1.

10/7 at 4:19 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Portland Street.

10/8 at 10:28 p.m. Lines down on North Road.

10/10 at 3:56 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at U.S. Route 1 and Forest Falls Drive.

10/11 at 10:40 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Madeleine Point Road.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 17 calls from Oct. 5-11.

