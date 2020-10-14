GRAY — The Town Council is seeking applications for a vacant seat on the Gray-New Gloucester School District Board of Directors.

The appointed director will serve for the remainder of the fiscal school year, until June 8, 2021.

Applicants must be registered to vote in and reside in the town of Gray during their term. An applicants nor their spouse may be employees of SAD 15.

A letter of interest must be submitted no later than Nov. 20 and will be reviewed by the council on Dec. 1. Applications can be mailed to the town office, submitted via email to [email protected] or in-person at the town office at 24 Main Street.

For more information, visit graymaine.org.

