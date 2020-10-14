Originally, this week was going to be a continuation of the “A Time When We Should Talk Politics” October series but for one plain reason I decided to forgo that: There are just too many other things happening in the area that you should know about. I have no doubt we’ll have ample time to discuss politics in the coming weeks, but this week I wanted to focus on some of the events, activities and observations that I think are important for you to know right now. Some of them are election-related but others are just good updates and reminders during the beautiful month of October. Here we go:

Flu Shot Clinics in Brunswick

Both Mid Coast-Parkview Health (MCPH) and ConvenientMD reached out to me in recent weeks to talk about flu shots. MCPH is providing free flu shot clinics in Brunswick, Topsham and Bath every weekend and the clinics are drive-thru. There are some frequently asked questions on their website along with the times and locations. Visit www.midcoasthealth.com/flu for more information.

ConvenientMD is also offering flu shots at their locations, including their Cook’s Corner Brunswick location. No appointment needed, just walk-in (with your mask on) to their location anytime between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. There’s also no cost for these flu shots. In fact, $1 will get donated for every flu shot given at the Brunswick clinic to the United Way of Mid Coast Maine. Call them at 424-2272 if you have questions.

Career Fairs are Back!

Looking for employers who are hiring? Well, the Southern Midcoast CareerCenter has you covered with their weekly career fairs, now being hosted online. Each week features a different sector and they run on Thursdays from 2-3 p.m . Events are being limited to five businesses per event with up to 40 job seekers due to the session timeframe. Each business will have 10 minutes to promote their company and job opportunities. Job seekers will then have 10 minutes to ask any questions. Businesses should ensure they include contact information and how to apply in their message. Registrations are on a first come-first serve basis, so register soon.

Employers interested in applying to be a business at a fair need to register for the hiring event by contacting Leo Deon at [email protected] . The deadline for businesses to register is three days prior to each event.

Job seekers looking to virtually attend each week need to e-mail John W. Wagner at [email protected]

Oct. 15- Construction Trades (Electrical/Carpentry/Plumbing/Roofing)

Oct. 22, 2020 – Education/Custodial/Janitorial

Oct. 29, 2020 – Medical/Medical Staffing/Home Care

Nov. 5, 2020 – Manufacturing/Production/Fabrication

Want to Meet Your Legislative Candidates? The Chamber Can Help.

The Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber has completed 18 interviews with the 18 candidates running for State Senate or the State House of Representatives in our region. These one-on-one interviews are a great way to meet the candidates that represent about 20 local communities, so likely the communities where you work or live. The interviews are on both the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Additionally, the SMMC is holding Candidate Forums which are 30-90 minute Q & A forums with those candidates vying for particular seats- your questions welcomed. Not all forums have been booked, but the State Senate Forum happened last Friday, October 9 with candidates Holly Kopp and Eloise Vitelli participating along with Mattie Daughtry and Brad Pattershall. See their hour-long forum on our Facebook and YouTube pages too.

One House Forum is booked for Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 5-6:30 p.m. featuring three seats: District #53 (Allison Hepler and Jeffrey Pierce), District #54 (Toni Bashinsky and Denise Tepler) and District #55 (Seth Berry and Peter Lewis). The communities these candidate represent are: Arrowsic, Dresden, Georgetown, Phippsburg, Woolwich, Topsham, Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Richmond and Swan Island. The forums happen over Zoom and the event link is available on the SMMC Facebook page and in our SMMC event calendar at www.midcoastmaine.com

The other house race forum dates are still being determined and were not available when this story went to press. Check out the SMMC Calendar of Events and Facebook page for the latest on the forums for those Districts (49, 50, 51 and 52- covering Bath, Brunswick, West Bath and Harpswell candidates).

Main Street Bath Welcomes Business Bingo

Main Street Bath’s AutumnFest promotion is the ‘Fall for Bath’ Bingo Cards where you get credit for supporting Bath area businesses. Bingo boxes include things like: “Order curbside from a Bath Restaurant” or “Buy goodies for a co-worker form a downtown Bath business” or “Run a local errand for a senior citizen”. Get a line on your bingo card and put it in the red beehive in front of City Hall or post a picture of your card online and get entered to win $50 Gift of Bath Certificates. Find out more and download you card at www.visitbath.com

BDA’s Magic on Maine Goes Virtual

Brunswick Downtown Association’s annual auction event moves online this year beginning October 19 and closing October 25. Dozens of donated prize packages are available and you can bid on them all from the comfort of your home. Jump online at www.brunswickdowntown.org

2nd Annual Midcoast Tree Festival, Nov. 20-22 and Nov. 27-29

It’s nearly the most wonderful time of the year, as Spectrum Generations (Meals on Wheels), All Saint’s Parish (St. John’s School) and the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber are actively recruiting businesses and organizations to make our “Win-Tree” Wonderland come to life again. About 20 tree spaces have already been signed up for, yet we still have room for another 25-30 easily!

The event this year will be primarily online, with the some limited in-person viewings. Due to COVID-19 we had to make these changes, but we’ll still have lots of trees to win, loads of holiday cheer and it will be something families can enjoy. Businesses, to register for a tree space, check out the SMMC homepage at www.midcoastmaine.com

Cory R. King is the executive director of the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber.

