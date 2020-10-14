Maine Fire Marshals have identified the woman killed in a Lebanon house fire on Oct. 11 as they continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

April S. Patch, 46, of Lebanon died in the fire in a single-family home at 1320 Carl-Broggie Highway. The fire was in an apartment above the garage. Investigators have not said if Patch lived in the apartment.

Patch was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner determined the cause of death was smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released as fire marshals wait for pending test results.

