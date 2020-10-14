We have a clear choice in Hollis and part of Buxton and Saco in electing our next representative to the Maine House, District 16

Dave Durrell has demonstrated he is the right person for the job. He helped start a successful local business, providing jobs for up to 20 local people. He volunteers his time on town boards and committees. He is committed to helping govern our state and providing the resources our three communities need to help all of us prosper.

Responsible to constitutes, forward thinking, passionate to do the best job possible. That’s Dave Durrell. Please give him your support.

Maynard Charron

Hollis Center

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: