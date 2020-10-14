As a member of the South Portland City Council, I value Democrat Anne Carney’s long service to our community, most recently as our representative in the Maine House. I enthusiastically endorse her for the Maine Senate in District 29.
Anne works hard for all her constituents, often providing a voice for those whose voices aren’t usually heard. She’s worked as a pro bono lawyer for Maine’s working families, participated in the Cape Elizabeth Diversity Coalition and championed legislation to provide health care assistance to women and children.
Anne is a lifelong conservationist whose work in Augusta has powerfully benefited South Portlanders. Her bill L.D. 2033, for example, requires that corporations responsibly dismantle oil tanks no longer in use and leave the land safe for us to repurpose.
Anne Carney’s generous spirit of cooperation, collaboration and inclusivity has earned her my full support as a candidate for the Maine Senate.
Deqa Dhalac
District 5 representative, City Council
South Portland
