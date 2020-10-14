During these times of insecurities, be they COVID, racial reckoning or economic injustice, we need people in the state government who understand the issues and are willing to make a difference. The person for that job is Democrat Henry Ingwersen, going for re-election as representative for House District 10, which covers Arundel, Dayton and parts of Lyman.

He is a former STEM teacher, and when dealing with issues that require a scientific approach, he follows the science and the facts, regardless of the politics. In his first term he was faced with a vote dealing with an anti-vaccination sentiment in the Legislature prevailing at the time.

He listened to both sides but in the end came out on the side of science when making the vote. Needless to say, this upset some of his supporters but he voted his conscience anyway.

Vote science, facts and conscience. Vote Henry Ingwersen.

Jake Hawkins

Arundel

