Sen. Susan Collins’ campaign has rolled out a flurry of TV ads featuring the likable recently retired local TV personality Bill Green.
In the ad Mr. Green gushes about Sen. Collins but never touches on any of the issues that really matter to Maine. This is not a likability election.
Does he agree with Collins’ vote on Brett Kavanaugh; the vote not to impeach; her silence in the face of President Trump’s COVID-19 misinformation campaign; Trump’s attack on Obamacare? Does Mr. Green agree with Collins’ refusal to tell Maine voters whether she thinks Trump should be re-elected?
For Mr. Green to allow his local celebrity to be used by the Collins campaign this close to the election, while serious questions about Collins go unanswered, is a disservice to voters.
Terrance Duddy
Falmouth
