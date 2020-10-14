The Patriots are set to practice for the first time this week on Thursday, and it looks like the team will have its starting quarterback back in the fold.

According to ESPN, Cam Newton is expected to rejoin the Patriots on Thursday and participate in practice. This puts the 31-year-old quarterback on track to start the Patriots rescheduled game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The news isn’t a surprise. Under NFL COVID-19 guidelines, Newton had to be out for at least 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus. The quarterback found out about his test results on Oct. 2, which led to the Patriots-Kansas City game being delayed one day. When the Patriots did take on the Chiefs, they did so without Newton. Brian Hoyer started the game, but was eventually pulled and replaced by Jarrett Stidham in the 26-10 loss.

Had the Patriots-Denver game not been postponed, the team would’ve likely been without Newton. In this case, the postponement helped the Patriots.

It also looks like the Denver Broncos will get starting quarterback Drew Lock back. Lock suffered a shoulder injury in Week 2 and would’ve also missed the Patriots-Broncos game had it been played as scheduled.

With Newton, the Patriots are 2-1. The quarterback has 714 passing yards to go with two passing touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has rushed for 124 yards to go with four touchdowns.

