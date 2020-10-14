ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III wasn’t at practice Wednesday after being cited for driving under the influence and speeding by Denver police the night before.

“We are aware of the situation involving Melvin Gordon. Our organization has been in communication with him and is in the process of gathering more details,” the team said in a statement Wednesday.

Gordon was cited for traveling between 25 and 39 mph faster than the posted speed limit when he was pulled over Tuesday in downtown Denver, according to police records.

The Broncos had the last three days off after their game against New England was postponed a week because of several coronavirus cases on the Patriots.

Gordon could face discipline from the NFL, including a suspension. Last year, Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was suspended for the final two games after a DUI arrest in September in downtown Denver.

Gordon’s agent, Damarius Bilbo, declined to comment when reached by The Associated Press. Gordon is coming off his first 100-yard game for the Broncos after signing a two-year, $16 million free agent contract last offseason.

CARDINALS: All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones is out for the season because of a biceps injury that requires surgery.

An MRI earlier this week confirmed the extent of the injury, which happened during the first half of Arizona’s 30-10 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, and Coach Kliff Kingsbury said that Jones has elected to have the season-ending surgery. The recovery time is expected to be 3 to 4 months.

WASHINGTON: Former starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins remains away from the team because of an illness that’s not considered COVID-19 related. The second-year quarterback was not at the stadium for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams and was sent home from the team’s practice facility Wednesday after being tested for the coronavirus. A team spokesman said Haskins is sick.

Haskins was benched and demoted to third on the depth chart last week, so the plan was for the 2019 first-round pick to be inactive against the Rams. The team sent him home Sunday morning after he reported having a stomach virus. Kyle Allen took first-team snaps at practice and is expected to start for Washington (1-4) at the New York Giants (0-5) this weekend, with Alex Smith backing him up. Allen left the Rams loss because of left arm injury in the second quarter and was replaced by Smith in his first game action since November 2018.

Rivera said Allen would get the nod over Smith against the Giants as long as he’s healthy. He did not look inhibited in the throws he made early in practice.

JETS: Joe Flacco will get his second straight start at quarterback in place of the injured Sam Darnold.

Coach Adam Gase confirmed that Flacco, 35, be under center Sunday in Miami. That comes after Darnold missed last week’s game against Arizona because of a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder. Flacco went 18 of 33 for 195 yards and one touchdown in New York’s 30-10 loss.

PANTHERS: Carolina lost two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kawann Short to a shoulder injury for the second straight season, and All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is not quite ready to return to action, either.

Coach Matt Rhule said the 6-foot- 315-pound Short will need season-ending surgery on his right shoulder, but wouldn’t get into the specifics of the injury. Short missed the final 14 games of last season after tearing the rotator cuff in his left shoulder. He will be placed on injured reserve.

Rhule said that McCaffrey, who has missed three games, is expected to remain on injured reserve for now while recovering from his high ankle sprain.

BROWNS: Quarterback Baker Mayfield’s ribs are still sore as Cleveland prepares to play the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mayfield said his entire right side remains tender after he took a big hit in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts. Mayfield said he’s confident he’ll be ready for this week’s AFC North matchup between the Browns (4-1) and Steelers (4-0).

Case Keenum is Cleveland’s No. 2 quarterback.

PRO BOWL: The NFL has canceled this season’s Pro Bowl, which was scheduled for Jan. 31 in Las Vegas.

During an owners meeting held virtually on Wednesday, the league opted to call off the all-star game, hoping to replace it with a variety of virtual activities. The NFL needs flexibility in January in case it needs to move regular-season games to that month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A fan vote for Pro Bowl rosters still will be held, beginning Nov. 17. The rosters will be announced in December. Players, coaches and fans vote for the Pro Bowl.

SUPER BOWL: The next Super Bowl in New Orleans has been pushed back from 2024 to 2025 in order to avoid a conflict with the city’s traditional Mardi Gras celebrations, the NFL announced.

New Orleans was initially named the 2024 host city in 2018, but the NFL’s decision to lengthen the regular season schedule from 16 to 17 games in 2023 created a conflict in 2024 with Mardi Gras, which annually draws millions to the city for parades and balls during a several-week Carnival season that ends on “Fat Tuesday.” Fat Tuesday is on Feb. 13 in 2024.

