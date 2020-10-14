BIDDEFORD – Elizabeth “Betty” McKeown, 88, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 of natural causes at Southern Maine Medical Center. She was born a twin on July 23, 1932 in Fulton, N.Y. to parents, Michael Ferri and Mary Guglielamio Ferri. Elizabeth graduated from Pownal High School in 1950 and went on to hairdressing school in Portland. She married Henry McKeown in 1953. Elizabeth worked hard throughout her life. She worked as a hairdresser and barber until she retired at the age of 80. She had her own business, Pro-Cut, in Portland and truly enjoyed her work. Elizabeth loved her family and enjoyed her grandchildren. She attended their school activities throughout the years. As she got older, her love for nature and her precious cat put a smile on everyone’s face that knew her. Elizabeth’s Catholic faith got her through each and every day. Elizabeth is predeceased by two children, Yvonne Marie and Michael; a twin sister Anna Egbert, Polly Ayer, Joseph Ferri; and her parents. She is survived by a daughter, Debra M. Kenney and fiance Joseph Risbara, a son, John McKeown and his wife Kathi McKeown; grandchildren, Heather, Melissa, Nathan, Mariah, Cameryn, Peyton and Nicholas; along with many nieces and nephews. Services are private due to Covid.

