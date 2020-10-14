MECHANIC FALLS – Neil McInnis passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 11, 2020. He was born in Biddeford on Sept. 16, 1961, son of Arthur and Jean (Guptil) McInnis.

Neil attended local Saco schools and graduated from Thornton Academy in 1980. While growing up he played Maremont Little League and Babe Ruth baseball and high school football.

After high school he was employed by Shape and Deering Lumber moving to Mechanic Falls in 2001.

Neil enjoyed animals, and sports, specially his Detroit Tigers and Buffalo Bills.

He also enjoyed Civil War and World War II history and hunting and fishing with his life long friend, Jim Maksut.

Neil and Shirley enjoyed traveling and had been to Italy and Greece.

Neil loved music, especially rock and roll and listening to AC/DC.

He was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Arthur and a sister, Lois.

Neil is survived by his wife, Shirley of 36 years and their son Christopher of Mechanic Falls; his nine brothers and sisters, Connie M. Polomski of Windham, Michael McInnis and his wife Helen, Mark McInnis and his wife Joanne, Kathryn McInnis Misenor all of Saco, Eric McInnis and his wife Mary of Springfield, Ohio, Steven McInnis and his wife Jean of Hollis Center, Patricia McInnis Ross and husband Bob, Scott McInnis all of Saco, and Beth McInnis Rogers and husband Martin of Biddeford. He leaves many nieces, nephews; great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Friends and relatives may call Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St, Saco. Please follow Covid Protocols and those desiring private visitations please call 284-5611 for an appointment.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main Street, Saco is respectfully handling the arrangements.

Memorial contributions maybe made in his memory to

Hunters Hope

P.O. Box 643

Orchard Park, NY 14127

or to the

Flutie Foundation

P.O. Box 2157

Framingham, MA 01703.

