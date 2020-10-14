WINDHAM – Rita Marie Barr, 91, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was born in St. Anne New Brunswick, Canada, a daughter of Edmond and Amanda Sirois. She grew up in St. Anne NB., where she attended local schools with her brothers, Joel Sirois of St. Anne NB, and Jerry Sirois of Biddeford.

In her early years she moved to Staten Island, N.Y., where she worked for the telephone company and met her husband of 50 years, Thomas Barr Sr. They raised four children, and then retired to Little Sebago Lake in Windham. Rita, at the age of 53, returned to school and obtained her associate degree in nursing and worked for many years as an LPN at Ledgewood Manor in Windham. Rita loved tending to her rock gardens and spending time at their lake house.

In addition to her parents, Rita was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Barr Sr.; her daughter, Claudette Bush; and both her brothers, Joel and Jerry Sirois.

She is survived by her sons, Raymond Barr of Ellicott City, Md., Thomas Barr Jr. of Windham, Gregory Barr of Windham; grandchildren, Raymond Barr Jr., Meghan Bennett, Thomas Barr III, Michael Barr, Justin Barr, Nicole Harris, Gregory P. Barr; and many great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 919 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, ME 04062 with internment to follow at Arlington Cemetery. Masks are required.

Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham. To express condolences or to participate in Rita’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Rita’s name may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

