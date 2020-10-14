PORTLAND – Susan Roseanne Weaving passed away Oct. 11, 2020 in her home in Portland after a 15-year battle with cancer. She was born May 2, 1961 in Lewiston to Roland Gilman and Pauline Gilman (Convertito).

Susan went to school at Central High School in Bridgeport, Conn. While in Bridgeport, she met Jay Weaving at the American Legion Post 11 where she was a bartender. We still argued to who asked who out first. Married Oct. 1, 1988 and had two boys, Jay Weaving Jr. and Christopher Weaving. Relocated to Portland in 1999 where we raised our family.

She worked as an assistant manager at 7-11 on Forest Avenue for many years where the regulars would always be happy to see her.

She always looked forward to our semi-annual trips to Foxwoods Resorts. She loved being with her family and loved those Dallas Cowboys.

She was first diagnosed with 3rd stage breast cancer at 44 and vowed to see her boys grow up. A second breast cancer, lung cancer and the spread of the cancer did not stop that goal. Days before her passing we were told that the cancer had spread to the point where there was nothing else to do. After we heard the news, she whispered to me “I think I am in trouble”.

Susan is survived by her husband, Jay Weaving; and her two sons, Jay Weaving Jr. and Christopher Weaving.

