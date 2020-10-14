SCARBOROUGH — Scarborough town officials have confirmed that a firefighter/paramedic at the Scarborough Fire Department has tested positive for COVID-19.

The town posted a statement on its Facebook page on Oct. 6 indicating the positive test. In response, the town had 60 employees at the department tested, according to Scarborough Town Manager Tom Hall.

“There’s been no additional positives so far, but we’re taking this very, very seriously,” he said.

The firefighter only experienced minor systems and was sent home to recover, Hall said. The town’s official statement said the general public was not exposed and Hall confirmed that the firefighter did not have any contact with patients.

“I can say unequivocally that there was no patient contact,” he said.

The town has notified the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the town’s medical director, Dr. John Martel, about the positive test, town officials said in the statement.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: